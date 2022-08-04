Infectious Advertising wins the creative duties of multiple Bayer brands

Infectious Advertising has won the creative duties of five brands of Bayer, a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and agriculture. The accounts fall under Bayer’s Crop Science Division and were won after a closely contested pitch.

“It is always an honour when a client trusts you with their brand and gives you both, the strategic and creative mandate. We have partnered with a trusted and respected company like Bayer for five of their brands and look forward to creating waves for them,” Nisha Singhania, director and co-founder, Infectious Advertising said.

Infectious’ task will be to strategise and deploy creative campaigns for the brands Arize, Dekalb, Laudis, Nativo and Vayego, in multiple tiers and markets across the country.

“We are looking forward to taking up a transformational journey for some of our key brands with Infectious as our creative agency partners. The team’s ability to relate with the category nuances and mine out core insights gives us the confidence that this will be a fruitful alliance,” Ravishankar Cherukuri, vice president marketing (IBSL), Bayer Crop Science Ltd., stated.

Infectious is a media-agnostic ‘ideas company’ founded by Ramanuj Shastry and Nisha Singhania. Some of their clients include National Geographic, ALD Automotive, Tata Capital, UltraTech Cement, Inorbit Malls, TBZ – The Original, among others.

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. The Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. In FY21, the Group claims to have employed around 1,00,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros.

Read Also: Reliance Brands Limited signs a strategic deal with Balenciaga

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook