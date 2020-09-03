Infectious Advertising wins global digital mandate for US-based Digital Gig- MyGenie

The agency will craft all digital advertising communications for the portal catering to an international audience

Integrated advertising agency Infectious Advertising, has bagged the digital advertising mandate for MyGenie, a newly launched product from ITPeopleNetwork LLC, based in Illinois, Chicago. As per the mandate, Infectious Advertising will manage social media presence, paid media creative and digital collaterals and activations for MyGenie.

MyGenie is an online marketplace for employers and workforces. Currently, the platform caters to the Information Technology sector in the US by providing opportunities to both employers and workforce to fulfill project requirements (skilled experts, tools, and accelerators) to successfully deliver business results.

We chose Infectious as our partner for our dream project because of their broad range of expertise, creative abilities, and customer service, Amit Dutta, CEO, ITPeopleNetwork said. “MyGenie’s ambitions growth trajectory will depend on two crucial factors, first, the direction in which we are heading (innovative idea), and second, the momentum at which the joint team is propelling it (thrust). I believe we are on our way to achieve stratospheric growth for MyGenie,” he added.

According to Nisha Singhania, Director, co-founder, Infectious Advertising, MyGenie is a platform which gives both employers and employees flexibility as well as access. “As their creative partner, we look forward to building the brand together,” she stated.

For Ramanuj Shastry, director, co-founder, Infectious Advertising, MyGenie’, the workplace of the Future, will be the ‘New Normal’ – an evolutionary idea about the disruptive marketplace whose time has come.

Founded in 2013 by Ramanuj Shastry and Nisha Singhania, Infectious Advertising is a full service, integrated creative agency. The agency’s client portfolio includes names such as UltraTech Cement, Inorbit Malls, ALD Automotive India, Tata Communications, TBZ The Original, Shemaroo, among others.

