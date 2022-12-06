Infectious Advertising unveils Siddhartha Singh as the new managing partner, COO

Advertising agency Infectious Advertising has announced the appointment of Siddhartha Singh as the company’s managing partner and chief operating officer. According to the company, his primary responsibility will comprise of creating a perfect ecosystem for the seamless delivery of solutions for businesses, it claimed.

Today, Infectious Advertising is a sixty-five-member digital-first agency for some companies such as UltraTech Cement, Bayer Crop Sciences, IDFC, and Tata Group, among others. Hiring Singh was a move for further growth, Nisha Singhania, managing partner and CEO, Infectious Advertising, said. “Traditional agencies don’t get ‘digital’ and digital agencies don’t understand ‘brands,” she added.

Prior to his current role, Singh was the director – marketing and sales at Independence Brewing Company for two years. His work experience also includes roles in multinational agencies such as Leo Burnett, Ambience Publicis, Rediffusion and with boutique agencies like Salt Brand Solutions, Famous Innovations and Hyphen.

Advertising agency Infectious Advertising has announced the appointment of Siddhartha Singh as the company’s managing partner and chief operating officer. According to the company, his primary responsibility will comprise of creating a perfect ecosystem for the seamless delivery of solutions for businesses, it claimed.

Today, Infectious Advertising is a sixty-five-member digital-first agency for some companies such as UltraTech Cement, Bayer Crop Sciences, IDFC, and Tata Group, among others. Hiring Singh was a move for further growth, Nisha Singhania, managing partner and CEO, Infectious Advertising, said. “Traditional agencies don’t get ‘digital’ and digital agencies don’t understand ‘brands,” she added.

Prior to his current role, Singh was the director – marketing and sales at Independence Brewing Company for two years. His work experience also includes roles in multinational agencies such as Leo Burnett, Ambience Publicis, Rediffusion and with boutique agencies like Salt Brand Solutions, Famous Innovations and Hyphen.

Also Read: Flipkart identifies tier-2 and tier-3 markets as key areas for growth; reduces shipment cost to drive high-profit margins

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook