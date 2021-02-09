Infectious Advertising ropes in Rashid Ahmed as head of digital

In a career spanning seventeen years, Ahmed has worked with clients such as Edelweiss, HDFC, HUL, DCB Bank, Pidilite, Tata Value Homes and RNA Corp

Rashid Ahmed has joined Infectious Advertising, after spending close to four years leading the digital initiatives of Tata Tele Business Services. In his new role, Ahmed will spearhead the digital initiatives of the agency to enable clients to growth-hack and scale.

At Tata Tele Business Services, he was responsible for overhauling the website, developing CRM infrastructure and applications, driving a content-centric social media program, delivering performance marketing media campaigns for a comprehensive range of primarily B2B products, and initiating daily analytics review and feedback processes.

In a career spanning seventeen years, Ahmed has worked with clients such as Edelweiss, HDFC, HUL, DCB Bank, Pidilite, Tata Value Homes and RNA Corp – gaining invaluable experience and insight in a multitude of sectors like FMCG, BFSI, aviation, automobiles, hospitality, and retail.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team at Infectious to deliver high-impact, differentiated digital solutions to its current and prospective clients. I believe brands must be part of the lives of their customers – being memorable is not enough; they also have to be continuously relevant. I believe Infectious now is uniquely positioned to help them accomplish this task,” Ahmed said on his new role.

“We were impressed by Rashid’s passion, tech knowledge and vision. We are confident that he can take Infectious to the next level in terms of our digital offering. We wish him every success in his new role,” Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, co-founders, Infectious Advertising, added.

Infectious is an integrated communications company founded by Ramanuj Shastry and Nisha Singhania in 2013. They offer both mainline and digital communication services to their clients – print, film, OOH, ATL and BTL, social media, website and app design and paid media creative. The agency’s roster boasts of brands like UltraTech Cement, TATA Capital, Tata Communications, Inorbit Malls, ALD Automotive, TBZ The Original and Shemaroo Broadcasting among others.

Read Also: Havas Creative India wins integrated communication mandate of flybig airlines

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook