Infectious Advertising onboards Vinu V Krishna as creative head

Integrated independent agency Infectious Advertising has appointed Vinu V Krishna as creative head with immediate effect. Prior to joining Infectious Advertising, Krishna was the creative director at Nicheminds, Bengaluru. He comes with over 15 years of experience in copywriting. Infectious is a place where creativity, technology, and data all come together to solve real business problems, Krishna said. “Infectious has a legacy of doing cutting-edge work in the digital space since its inception. And the culture nurtured by Ramanuj and Nisha is conducive to do clutter-breaking work,” he added further.

Sharing the experience of interviewing him, Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, director and co-founder, Infectious Advertising, said that they interviewed him in a pub in Bangalore in 2018. It took a pandemic and work from home to finally get him to join the agency, they added. “Vinu is a fine writer, a total charmer and a bonafide rockstar (he plays the drums). I’m sure he will rock it here at Infectious,” Singhania and Shastry commented.

In his long career, Krishna has worked for brands like The Week, Federal Bank, Google, Yahoo!, Manorama Group, and GMR. Moreover, he has worked with ad agencies such as JWT, DDB, and 1pointsize. He is also a winner of several awards at AdStars and Big Bang Awards – Bangalore Advertising Club.

Founded by Ramanuj Shastry and Nisha Singhania in 2013, Infectious Advertising has worked on campaigns involving print, film, OOH, ATL and BTL communications across digital platforms. It works with brands like National Geographic, UltraTech Cement, Inorbit Malls, ALD Automotive India, Tata Communications, Ebco, TBZ The Original, and Shemaroo, among others.

