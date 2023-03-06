Infectious Advertising names Shabbir Motiwala as head of production

Shabbir Motiwala, the Cannes Lions Grand Prix winner for the Killer Pack campaign, has been appointed as the head of production at Infectious Advertising.

Shabbir’s advertising career began in 1993 as an assistant director at UTV, and he later worked as an agency producer at Ambience Advertising before directing over 50 commercials as a director.

“As the Head of Production, I am committed to bringing in talented individuals who excel in film production and digital technology. It is important to me to create an environment where the team feels supported in taking risks and trying out newer things, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. By working with specialists, we can add value to our productions and continue to grow in this ever-evolving industry,’ said Motiwala.



After serving as the head of production at BBH India, Shabbir settled into his role as an executive producer, working with several creatives from around the world, including Hegarty.

“By 2024, videos will make up more than 74% of all mobile internet traffic. Facebook users watch 8 billion videos per day. Enough said. Video is King. And no matter how meticulously drawn out your content strategy, you are only as good as your producer. With 3 decades of invaluable and hands-on experience, Shabbir brings an X-Factor to ‘Infectious content’ that is sure to delight our existing and future clientele” said Nisha Singhania – CEO and managing partner and Ramanuj Shastry – creative chairman and managing partner, Infectious Advertising.

