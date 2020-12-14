Infectious Advertising bags communications mandate for Tata Capital

Till now, the two companies have been working together on several projects

Tata Capital has appointed Infectious Advertising as the creative agency of the company. Till now, the two companies have been working together on several projects.

Tata Capital Limited is the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group. Tata Capital and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing/supplying an array of services/products in the financial services sector and operate across various areas of business including commercial finance, infrastructure finance, wealth management, consumer loans and distribution and marketing of Tata Cards.

“I have immense respect for the Tata Group, and it is an absolute honour to be chosen as Tata Capital’s communication partner. We look forward to building Tata Capital and doing some good work together,” Nisha Singhania, co-founder and director, Infectious Advertising, said on the agency’s appointment as the communication partner of the Group.

“I vow to do everything in my power to repay the confidence reposed on us by one of the most trusted names in Indian Business. Looking forward to doing some memorable work for Tata Capital,” Ramanuj Shastry, co-founder and director, Infectious Advertising, said.

Infectious Advertising was founded by Ramanuj Shastry and Nisha Singhania in 2013. They are a full service, integrated creative agency and have worked on campaigns involving print, film, OOH, ATL and BTL communications across digital platforms like social media, web design, app design, paid media creative among others. The agency works with brands like UltraTech Cement, Inorbit Malls, ALD Automotive India, Tata Communications, TBZ The Original, Shemaroo, amongst other companies.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Jaquar Group’s Sandeep Shukla on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Read Also: How online gaming industry attracted money and eyeballs in 2020; raked in $173 million in investments

Read Also: Post TikTok ban, Dailyhunt’s Josh emerges as the most preferred short-form video app: RedSeer report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook