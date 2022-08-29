Infectious Advertising appoints Anil Jayachandran as chief strategy officer

Infectious Advertising has appointed Anil Jayachandran as its chief strategy officer. Prior joining Infectious Advertising, Jayachandran headed communications planning for Omnicom, Malaysia.

“The more we know the consumer, the sharper our work gets. Anil’s here to help push the envelope in strategic thinking so that our work gets even more infectious,” Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, directors and co-founders, Infectious Advertising said on Jayachandran’s appointment.

Anil has spent nearly a quarter of a century working across geographies and is regarded as an expert in markets as diverse as North Africa, the Middle East and Asia. From Egypt to Malaysia, he has worked across functions – marketing, advertising, research, and strategy – with global players like Burnett, JWT, Unilever, Lintas, O&M, McCann, and Omnicom.

Infectious Advertising is a media-agnostic ‘ideas company’ founded by Industry veterans, Ramanuj Shastry and Nisha Singhania, that offers ‘solves’ to problems facing brands and businesses through communication. Some of their leading clients are UltraTech Cement, Bayer Crop Sciences, IDFC, Tata Sons, Tata Capital, Tata Communications, National Geographic, ALD Automotive, Inorbit Malls, Ebco and TBZ – The Original.

