Indya ropes in Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador

High Street Essentials’ Indian wear brand Indya, has signed actor Shraddha Kapoor as its first brand ambassador. The actor will be seen as the face of the brand, promoting its contemporary Indian wear in a variety of campaigns across media platforms, the company said in a statement. “Shraddha Kapoor with her experimental fashion choices and vivacious personality has been signed on to communicate this brand ethos,” it added.

The announcement comes with the launch of the brand’s first campaign and digital film with the actor – ‘That’s My Indya.’ The campaign sets the tone for the brand’s modern Indian design philosophy and positioning. The digital film shows Shraddha Kapoor donning Indya’s Autumn Festive’ 21 collection.

“Shraddha personifies the millennial Indian woman that our brand is centered on – independent, aware and rooted in her being yet modern in her outlook. She truly exemplifies the confidence and determination of the free spirited Indya woman. Our association with her is a step towards strengthening the connection with our customers and reaching out to millions of more women who will emotionally and sartorially associate with our brand. We are confident that her voice will inspire them to be bold, experimental and comfortable in their fashion choices. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her as the face of Indya,” Tanvi Malik and Shivani Poddar, co-founders, Indya said.

“Indya has re-invented Indian fashion by beautifully capturing the essence of what the modern Indian woman is looking for today. I’m always on the lookout for stylish clothes that I can simply slip into and go, and so my personal style preferences completely resonate with the experimental and fuss-free essence of the brand. I am an Indya woman and am glad to be associated with them,” Kapoor added on her association.

