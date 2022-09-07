Indya Luxe launches its festive campaign ‘Sakhis for Life’ 

Indya Luxe has launched its festive season campaign ‘Sakhis for Life’. Through the campaign, the brand aims to highlight the beauty of the lifelong bonds that a bride shares with her friends, sisters, bridesmaids – and sets the tone for the season of weddings fueled with emotions. According to the company, Indya’s campaigns have celebrated the various facets of womanhood. While previously the brand’s films have spoken of how the new age global Indian woman proudly owns her heritage and traditions while chasing her aspirations, this campaign aims to strike an emotional chord by shedding light on female friendships and sisterhood.

Through the ad film, the brand will showcase its Festive ‘22 line of wedding-ready ensembles, blending Indya’s fashion-forward design DNA with heritage crafts. The film will also be showcased across cinema screens and various other digital content platforms and will be supported by an out of home (OOH) cover in metros and mini-metros.

The campaign is led by a digital film that encapsulates the sentiments and moods of a bride and her bridesmaids through all the functions of her wedding. Laced with nostalgia, the film talks about their journey and shared experiences that bind them together in friendship and love. It shows the girls reminiscing the laughter and tears, victories and failures, and special moments that go on to become precious memories.

Since its inception in 2012, High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd., has emerged as one of India’s leading omnichannel fashion houses. Aimed at the modern Indian woman, the company has two brands under its wing. While FabAlley is a rapid fashion brand for western apparel and accessories, Indya presents a line of modern Indian wear. The company’s latest offering Indya Luxe aims to tap the wedding guest market with a line of heavily detailed, premium occasion wear.

