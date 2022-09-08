In run up to Meesho’s mega blockbuster sale announcement earlier this week, actors such as Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan, cricketer Rohit Sharma, comedian Kapil Sharma, among others, took to their respective social media platforms to put out a post. The post showcased their pictures with the text “Ohseem presents Mega Blockbuster, trailer releases September 4.” Immediately, #Meesho became one of the top trends on social networking website Twitter, even before an official post from the internet commerce company. While many netizens wondered if it was a movie poster, others stated that Ohseem is Meesho when spelt backwards. “There is a lot of clutter during the festive season. If you want to advertise during this season, you need to go really big and if you are not, you will just sink,” Harish Bijoor, founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, said.

According to brand experts, the thought behind the entire campaign was very interesting. For Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India, Meesho’s ambition is stated very clearly that it wants to be a big brand in the domain. “With multiple celebrities, people will talk about the brand. However, in the long run, they will have to deliver beyond just a sale event. Also, sustenance is a big thing because with such huge excitement, you cannot let it die up. There will be more and more expectations from the brand going forward but it’s a good start,” he added further.

However, some experts believe that brands need to set a more deep rooted context first before they let celebrities speak for them. As per Upasna Dash, founder and CEO, Jajabor Brand Consultancy, for a lot of people, this is the first actual interaction with the brand from a communication point of view and the celebrities sidelined it in a way. “The good thing is that they created curiosity among consumers first. For startups, it is important to have an authentic voice. It is important to articulate brand messaging and values in a deep rooted way for the long run,” she stated. For Bijoor, it is important to back up advertising campaigns by the experience across different consumer touchpoints.

Earlier this week, Meesho announced its annual festive ‘Mega Blockbuster Sale.’ This year, Meesho has also partnered with nine celebrities across the country, namely Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rohit Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi Sivakumar, Ram Charan and Sourav Ganguly, to spread awareness about the company’s value propositions. These celebs will be seen donning the role of sellers in different categories and representing the regions they respectively belong to. With this, the company aims to build local relevance with customers across Bharat.

