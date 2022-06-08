Indus Valley rolls out new campaign featuring Mandira Bedi

The Indus Valley has launched its new campaign featuring Mandira Bedi. Through the campaign, the brand aims to highlight the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and draws a parallel between healthy cookware and good health. “Health and well-being of our customers have always been the raison d’être at The Indus Valley, which is why the brand takes inspiration from wisdom of ancient traditions while simultaneously embracing modern technology to boost health via our products. Through our campaign we strike conversation around Mandira Bedi’s fitness mantra and aim towards generating awareness around healthy cookware being the key to healthy lifestyle,” Madhumita Uday Kumar, co-founder, The Indus Valley, said.

The brand has rolled out a film with Mandira Bedi sharing the secret behind her fitness as she advocates that cookware matters as much as the ingredients used to prepare meals. The film explores and emphasises the importance of using the right kind of cookware as a certain range of vessels have a toxic coating that breaks down at higher temperatures, affecting the quality of the food. This message is encapsulated in the campaign along with the brand’s commitment towards making the lives of people healthy.

Founded in 2016 by Madhumitha Uday Kumar and Jagadeesh Kumar, The Indus Valley is an Indian direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup that focuses on offering 100% healthy kitchenware products. With the current portfolio of more than 230 SKUs in its offering, The Indus Valley is continuously innovating and expanding its product range to increase to 1000 SKUs in the next 24 months.

