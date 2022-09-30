inDriver unveils #AapKiMarziAapKiRide campaign

Cab hailing app inDriver, has rolled out its launch campaign #AapKiMarziAapKiRide in India. As per the company, the campaign is built on the unique offering in the app-based cab hailing service segment which is pivoted around choosing your fare, car and driver with the guarantee of zero surge price. The new campaign has been conceptualised by Cheil India.

Aapki Marzi, Aapki Ride campaign is rooted in an insight that while booking a ride, most people in India face issues such as cancellation, surge pricing, among others, Pavit Nanda Anand, South Asia PR Manager, inDriver, said. “Through this campaign, we wanted to highlight inDriver’s unique model that allows passengers to make price offer on their ride request and negotiate with nearby drivers. In turn, drivers are not automatically assigned to passengers, they can accept or reject or negotiate a more preferable fare.”

Furthermore, the company stated that the campaign film brought insights from everyday situations where one feels helpless because of no choice or say. Shot in Mumbai, the film displays the protagonist in situations where what he wears, eats and whom he goes out with are dictated by others. But with inDriver, he feels relieved that at least he can have a say in choosing his fare, car and driver.

“The film unfolds in the backseat of a cab. Two scenarios, two very different end results. One gives you control, one leaves you controlled. Reinforcing the ‘Aapki Marzi’ promise of the brand – your fare, your driver, your cab. A product demo film that plays out the frustration when one doesn’t have control in everyday life situations. It then establishes how inDriver brings confidence and relief when one is in control, but done engagingly and entertainingly,” Sean Joseph Colaco, executive creative director, Cheil India, stated.

Cheil India is part of Cheil Worldwide, Korea’s advertising and marketing network. Headquartered in Seoul, Cheil Worldwide claims to operate in 44 countries with more than 6,900 employees.

