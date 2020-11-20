INDINEWS named as the title sponsor of FC Goa in Indian Super League

The Indian Super League commences on November 20, 2020

Online sports news portal INDINEWS has announced their official sponsorship partnership with football team, FC Goa in the 2020-21 season of the Hero Indian Super League. Understanding the significance of sports, INDINEWS intends to use content to promote football in India, the company said in a statement.

INDINEWS enters the Indian sports domain for the first time with their logo being presented on the chest of the FC Goa club shirt throughout the course of the football season. The online portal will provide exclusive team news and updates as FC Goa looks to reclaim the ISL League Winners Shield. The Indian Super League represents top flight football in India and commences on November 20, 2020.

“Our mutual passion for football runs deep and we see this partnership as a wonderful opportunity to further support, build and encourage football as a sport in the country. We are ready to work together with the FC Goa team and look forward to creating interesting content,” a spokesperson from INDINEWS, said.

As per Aditya Datta, chief operating officer, FC Goa, people are slowly but surely waking up to the enormous engagement potential of Indian and Goan football. “Over the years, we have been able to create a niche as one of the most popular clubs in the country, and this is another sign that we are headed in the right direction. The opportunities for collaboration between us are plenty, and we look forward to having a successful partnership with INDINEWS.COM,” he stated further on the association.

Co-owned by Jaydev Mody, Akshay Tandon and Virat Kohli, FC Goa is a professional football club based out of Goa that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and is the current holder of the Super Cup. In season 2019/20, the club won the Hero ISL League Winners Shield, by finishing top of the table in the league stages and became the first-ever club from India to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

