Indigo Consulting wins digital communication and eCommerce content mandate of Maybelline New York

The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch

Cosmetics brand Maybelline New York has awarded its digital communication and e-commerce content mandate to Indigo Consulting- Publicis Groupe’s digital and business transformation company. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch, and will be serviced out of Indigo Consulting’s Mumbai office.

As part of the mandate, Indigo Consulting will manage digital and social campaigns as well as any strategic requirements for the brand, including digital analytics, social media content and management, and online reputation management. “Looking at the shift that the industry is seeing right now and how dynamic things are especially in digital and ecommerce, we look forward to partnering with Indigo and witnessing some great work and campaigns in the coming years,” Vaidehi Vimadalal, general manager, Maybelline India added.

The makeup category in India is on the threshold of new leadership, Rajesh Ghatge, CEO, Indigo Consulting said. “Engagement and commerce on digital, and innovation driven by technology is gaining tremendous momentum. We aim to combine our collective capabilities across data, creativity and technology to provide Maybelline New York with the velocity it needs to aggressively take over the Indian market,” he added on the association.

Part of the Publicis Groupe, Indigo Consulting is a digital business transformation and digital marketing companies with a presence in Mumbai, Delhi , Bengaluru and Vietnam. Indigo Consulting has solution offerings across digital – digital business and marketing, ecommerce, user experience and UI design, platforms and content management system, SEO, web analytics, campaign measurement and optimisation as well as other services. The agency has partnered with brands such as YouTube, Google, HDFC Bank, Max Life Insurance, Reliance Mutual Fund, Standard Chartered, Yes Bank, Jeep, Dish TV among others.

Read Also: 84% users don’t want celebs to support or sell Chinese brands: Survey

Read Also: L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags Porsche India’s mainline and digital mandate

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook