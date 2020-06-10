Indigo Consulting elevates Jose Leon to chief operating officer

Leon will continue to report to Rajesh Ghatge, CEO, Indigo Consulting

Digital marketing agency Indigo Consulting from Publicis Groupe has elevated Jose Leon to chief operating officer of the company. Leon, who served the company as president previously, will continue to report to Rajesh Ghatge, CEO, Indigo Consulting in his new role.

Leon had joined Indigo Consulting in 2017. Before joining Indigo Consulting as president, he held leadership positions in Adobe and Xerox. He led the digital marketing, alliances and channel portfolios and is credited with driving significant business growth through acquisition of large client mandates and building powerful teams. He has built deep knowledge of digital and technology in the context of the ‘experience economy’ and leveraged it to building and implementing highly effective digital ecosystems and platforms across industry domains.

According to Rajesh Ghatge, the agency’s endeavour is to build on the organisation’s strength and transform it into a data-led, creative fuelled, technology driven digital solutions provider for our clients. “Over the last few years, Jose has collaborated with me in executing on this vision. Today we deliver excellence on very large marketing and technology mandates for a number of brands across categories. Jose has played a pivotal role in introducing new services and growing marquee businesses. Given the unprecedented challenges that we face in the business environment, we feel that we are just in the right place to add tremendous value to our clients,” he added further.

The agency also claims to be launching sector -specific technology enabled products and solutions across platforms fintech , omnichannel and content velocity. “The next wave will see a launch of a series of innovative products and further deepening of expertise across sectors,” Leon explained.

Indigo Consulting, a part of the Publicis Groupe, is a digital marketing company with a presence in Mumbai, Delhi , Bengaluru and Vietnam. The company offers services across digital such as consulting, platforms, marketing, build, sustenance and content production.

