Indigo Consulting bags Bluehost India’s digital mandate

Publicis Groupe’s digital marketing and business transformation company, Indigo Consulting, has won the digital business for Bluehost India (www.bluehost.com), web and hosting solutions company trusted by millions of WordPress users. As part of the mandate, Indigo Consulting will handle Bluehost’s digital communication, social media as well as online reputation management (ORM) in India.

Specialising in simplifying WordPress to the masses, Bluehost powers over 2 million websites across the globe. It enables millions of users by providing comprehensive tools for getting on the web with a simplified consumer focused approach to web hosting. It should be noted that Bluehost India is a part of Endurance International Group, which provides small business owners with the tools they need to establish and build their web presence, get found in online search, and connect with customers through social media and email marketing.

Indigo will help us in our effort to scale social engagement, Mitika Kulshreshtha, VP, APAC Marketing, Endurance International Group, said. “We want Bluehost to be a partner to the fast-growing WordPress user community in India, and enable them to succeed online through our products and services. Our teams are looking forward to engage with the WordPress community to get feedback and continuously improve our products and solutions in order to simplify their need for online presence,” she added.

According to the agency, partnering with Bluehost India only strengthens its B2B and B2C communication offering and along with its commitment to help brands grow.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing and business solutions. The Endurance family of brands includes Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands.

