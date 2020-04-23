Indigo Consulting appoints Burzin Mehta as national creative director

Prior to joining Indigo Consulting, Mehta worked with Ogilvy India as the group creative director and digital creative lead

Indigo Consulting, the digital marketing agency from Publicis Groupe has appointed Burzin Mehta as its national creative director. In his new role, Mehta will drive creative excellence across all dimensions of Indigo Consulting’s products and services such as consulting, digital technology and transformation, marketing, design and UX.

Prior to joining Indigo Consulting, Mehta’s last stint was with Ogilvy India as the group creative director and digital creative lead. According to Rajesh Ghatge, CEO Indigo Consulting, Mehta’s appointment will lead the organisation towards becoming a truly effective digital transformation partner for the clients. “We have been driving some high impact solutions by leveraging data, creativity and technology and Burzin’s partnership in this endeavour is only going to raise the bar of our solutions,” he added.

With over two decades of experience, Mehta has managed some of the most known brands for markets across the Indian subcontinent, South America, the Middle East, North Africa and SouthEast Asia. His work has been recognized at Cannes Lions, One Show, New York Festivals, the Effies and the DMA Echos among others, across categories ranging from print and design to digital, mobile, radio, integrated advertising and creative effectiveness.

For Jose Leon, President Indigo Consulting, in the last 8 quarters, brands have focussed almost entirely on data – perfecting the art of targeting audiences and the science of the right channel to engage them. This strategy is starting to plateau in terms of monetization, in proportion to the effort, investment and focus being committed to it. “As a result, creative freedom has been heavily compromised. Experiential marketing and creative can continuously influence customers, provided it is driven by data and actionable insights. Mehta will provide data-led creative leadership across all functions and regions so we can more effectively pursue our purpose of shaping human behaviour through creativity, data and technology,” he stated.

Mehta is also an Advisory Member of the Data and Marketing Association of India, a member of the faculty at Miami Ad School and a mentor at the One Club Creative Bootcamp. “The recent past has seen the role of creativity expand to much more than solving marketing problems. Whether it is with the quintessential big idea, the effective use of data, the smart application of technology or an ingenious mix of them all. And that is what’s most exciting about this opportunity. The chance to put together this heady mix and effectively solve problems of all kinds,” Mehta added on his appointment.

