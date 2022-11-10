IndiGG hands communications mandate to Fruitbowl Digital

Digital marketing company Fruitbowl Digital has been handed the mandate for the gaming community IndiGG. As part of the mandate, the company is responsible for developing a holistic communication strategy for IndiGG, promoting the expanding web3 gaming ecosystem and elevating the gaming culture.

Wherever technology has evolved, gaming has followed closely behind, Ishank Gupta, advisor, IndiGG, said. “The partnership with Fruitbowl is to highlight the existing and potential impact of the decentralised platform that IndiGG is set to provide for gamers and build the future of gaming together,” he added.

As per the company, the agency will position IndiGG as a trailblazer in the blockchain gaming multiverse through content that is relevant, exciting, engaging and conversational.

For Dedeepya Reddy, co-founder, Fruitbowl Digital, the future of the gaming industry and web 3.0 is upon us and people have questions; through this partnership, we aim to answer them. “The goal is to nurture a decentralised community of IndiGG gamers to be advocates of this opportunity that we believe will continue to evolve and grow,” she highlighted.

