Indifusion rolls out new campaign ‘Flaunt your Indi’

The indo-western brand Indifusion has rolled its first brand campaign ‘Flaunt your Indi’. The campaign aims to highlight the brand promise in the baseline, ‘Flaunt your Indi’. As per the company, the television commercial (TVC) reflects the flamboyance of international fashion cultivated with the vibrance and grace of local tradition. The TVC was conceived and executed by Thought Blurb Communications. The agency won the business in a multi-agency pitch.

BESTSELLER India has always been at the forefront of getting international fashion to India, Vineet Gautam, CEO and country head, BESTSELLER India, said. “With Indifusion, we intend to expand our portfolio and cater to a larger set of audience with Indian fusion wear. Indian wear will always be at the heart of our country and by using our existing expertise in the retail industry, we will drive Indifusion to be a key player in this segment. ‘Flaunt your Indi’ is our first campaign for the brand, and we’re looking forward to seeing how it connects with our customers,” he added.

The multi-media launch communication – spanning the entire gamut of film, print, outdoor and digital media – reflects the spirit of fusion, the company stated. Shot in Ladakh, a rugged part of India that has seldom entered the fashion vocabulary, the models are European, Indian and a few from Ladakh itself. Unlike the familiar stark, barren image of Ladakh that we usually see, this film portrays a very different image of Ladakh. Ancient monasteries, magnificent palaces, petal-strewn forest floors and placid lakes.

For Vinod Kunj, founder and chief creative officer, Thought Blurb Communications the look had to be of a high fashion Indian brand appealing to an international audience. “This is for the woman who wants more than what off-the-rack brands can provide her. The treatment of the film interlaces a light, playful soundtrack and has been visualised with an overall sense of joy. The product design played hand in hand with the vision we had for the brand,” he stated.

