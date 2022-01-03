Indiassetz names Ramakrishna Bhagavan as chief business officer

Bhagavan joins the company from Maubank

Indiassetz, the real estate wealth management platform, announced on Monday that the company has appointed Ramakrishna Bhagavan as its chief business officer. According to Shivam Sinha, CEO, Indiassetz, Bhagavan has an impeccable track record of leadership and a range of business skills that are essential for heading the business at Indiassetz. In 2022, the company’s key focus will be on extending the company’s customer base, Sinha noted.



“Ramki’s considerable experience in global business, strategic collaborations, and managing massive distribution networks will be beneficial to Indiassetz’s NRI and HNI clientele. Ramki has vast leadership expertise and a track record of building successful organisations and enterprises. Ramki will play a critical role in the development of new growth platforms as Indiassetz’s chief business officer,” Sinha said.



Consumer banking veteran Bhagavan brings with him extensive expertise in the retail domain across geographies. Before joining Indiassetz, he was working as head, retail, SME and wealth divisions, Maubank. He has worked in both domestic and international markets. During his long career, he has worked with renowned Indian banking institutions such as HSBC, Kotak and IDFC First.



Real estate banking and wealth-tech platform Indiassetz claims to have more than $1.3 billion in active assets under management. It claims to provide a one-stop digital solution to customers, enabling them to remotely monitor their portfolio, thereby maximising their real estate wealth. It has also partnered with the world’s leading banks and wealth management firms across India, to manage clients’ real estate wealth. The goal of Indiassetz is to make real estate wealth management simple, transparent, and technology-driven, for high networth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs) across the world, the company said in a statement.

