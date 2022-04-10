India’s Digital News Publishers Association announces key appointments and plans for FY23

India’s Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), a body constituting leading print and television media companies, has announced key appointments and plans for the financial year 2022-23. Constituted in November 2019, DNPA’s objective is to lead India into a better digital future by working collaboratively to define, create and foster the digital news ecosystem, promoting the interests of digital news publishers. It is a self-regulatory body for entities that are recognised and verified as news publishers.

Some of the key efforts of DNPA include a continuous drive to tackle the fake news menace and working for the freedom of news media. DNPA continues to play an active role in recommending policy framework, working with regulators, industry bodies and other organisation associated with the digital news industry.

For the year ahead, DNPA has announced that Tanmay Maheshwari, managing director, Amar Ujala Ltd, takes over as chairman of DNPA effective 1 April, 2022, from Pawan Agarwal, deputy managing director, DB Corp. The body has also announced the appointment of Mariam Mathew, CEO, Manorama Online at Malayala Manorama as vice chairperson and Arijit Chatterjee, chief strategy officer, NDTV as treasurer of the association.

The key members of the DNPA include TV Today Network, Times Internet, Amar Ujala, DB Corp, Indian Express Group, Malayala Manorama, Jagran New Media, Eenadu, Lokmat Media, HT Digital, ABP, NDTV Convergence, Zee Media Corp, New Indian Express Group, The Hindu and Mathrubhumi.

