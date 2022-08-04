Indian mobile gamers show higher ATT consent rate than the global average: AppsFlyer Report

Gaming category shows the highest Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) app implementation rate of 91% whereas the average implementation rate across all categories is 80%, according to the latest study by AppsFlyer. Titled, ‘ATT – One Year On’, the report highlights that due to heavy reliance on user-level data signals, it has been challenging for gaming app marketers to optimise their marketing campaigns in this scenario. However, despite the challenges, the ability to measure non-organic installs on iOS has majorly improved in the past six months owing to steady gains in SKAdNetwork adoption growing at about 20% every month on average since May.

With over 154.1 million active app users, the Indian market presents a huge growth opportunity for app marketers, Ritu Sharma, country manager- India, AppsFlyer, said. “Apple’s ATT update one year ago has significantly impacted the ecosystem on iOS devices. While ATT provides users greater privacy and control, it also provides marketers an opportunity to utilise data-driven collaboration and insights that are privacy-centric,” she added.

AppsFlyer’s report is a detailed examination of the impact that Apple’s ATT framework had on mobile marketing measurement, budget, and consumer spend revenue one year after its enforcement.

As per the report, marketers in the gaming category need to devise innovative ways to market, measure, and optimise their activities as consumer privacy continues to evolve. India shows a 50% consent rate for Apple’s app tracking transparency on the gaming category. This reflects the trend of developing countries which are less sensitive and aware of data privacy and security than their developed counterparts.

A year into ATT enforcement and its adoption is widespread, with 80% of apps implementing the ATT prompt (showing it to their users). While mobile marketers initially worried over the user experience risk of the prompt, However, the report highlights that after a year it is clear that the benefits of showing the prompt far outweigh the benefits of not showing it due to a user experience concern.

