Indian gaming market is poised to reach $3.9 billion in value by 2025: Report

Indian gaming market is poised to reach $3.9 billion in value by 2025, according to a report by IAMAI in collaboration with OnePlus and RedSeer. The report also highlighted that 40% of the gamers pay for their games with an average spend of Rs 230 per month. The Covid19 pandemic has accelerated the organic growth of digital games as mobile app downloads grew by 50% and user engagement went up by 20%, the study says. The increased gaming time has spurred the growth of hardcore gamers in India, even as casual games remain the most popular genre in India.

Indian gaming has leap-frogged into the mobile gaming era due to the rapid increase in smartphone penetration in the country, with large console and PC games now being curated for mobile platforms. The report states that the sector is attracting huge investment interest, with nearly $1 billion being invested in the sector in the last six months. India is currently home to over 430 million mobile gamers and the number of gamers is estimated to grow to 650 million by 2025. Currently, mobile gaming dominates the Indian gaming sector, contributing more than 90% to the $1.6 billion gaming market and is expected to further grow to generate $3.9 billion value by 2025, the report added. Smartphones have become more affordable and pack strong hardware that is equipped to run games which may require medium to high Specifications. This has opened accessibility to more immersive gaming for the masses, with smartphone OEMs also increasingly focusing on incorporating dedicated gaming features on their newest devices and launching gaming-specific phones.

Over the past few years, the e-gaming industry in India has grown tremendously, driven by the rising avenues for digitisation promoted by the flagship initiative of the government, the Digital India program and improved accessibility centered around innovation and affordability by OEMs, Navnit Nakra, vice president, chief strategy officer and head of india sales, OnePlus India, said. “At OnePlus, our community has always been at the heart of everything we do and therefore, we have been leading the charge in introducing the most advanced features and have built partnerships with industry leaders to provide a seamless gaming experience on OnePlus smartphones,” he added.

Over the years, OnePlus has been focusing on making the seamless integration of top-of-the-line hardware and software more accessible to a wider audience of gaming enthusiasts. The OnePlus 9R 5G is one of the very few gaming phones in the market with an inbuilt VC cooling system. The introduction of OnePlus Games and Pro Gaming Mode have further enhanced the gaming experience for OnePlus users.

