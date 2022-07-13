Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana invests in Neem Ayu

Neem Ayu has recently launched with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana as the brand face for their shampoos and hair oils. In addition to this, Mandhana has also invested in the brand and will be part of its growth journey.

“We welcome Indian captain Smriti Mandhana to the Neem Ayu family. She is an inspiration for all of us with her stellar career as a successful international cricketer. With Neem Ayu she also begins another chapter by turning investor. Having her belief in our brand and products will take us further in our mission to offer clinically tested and effective solutions to real issues like hair fall and dandruff which impact a majority of our population today. We look forward to building our growth trajectory along with her,” Aditi Hingu, founder, Neem Ayu said.

Neem Ayu aims to cement its commitment to both men and women with ayurvedic formulations for effective hair care and skin care, the company said in an official statement. “Mandhana, as a young sports icon, has a universal appeal. She is a credible and reliable icon who will help Neem Ayu to establish itself with the same credibility of going beyond skin-deep solutions across potential customers with a digital-first strategy,” it added further. The brand plans to grow its presence in pan India and also develop new product lines which are solution driven and backed by the power of ayurvedic science.

“I travel and compete around the world amidst grueling weather conditions in different time zones, hence when it comes to taking care of my hair, I often find a lack of credible solutions. What made me immediately trust Neem Ayu’s brand proposition was that its foundation lies in time-tested efficacy of Indian Ayurveda backed by intensive research. These products promise to show results effectively,” Mandhana stated on the association.

Read Also: Covid-19 pandemic has transformed the consumer perception about insurance: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook