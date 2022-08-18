Indian apps and games saw a 200% increase in active monthly users in 2021: Google Play

Currently, more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play to discover apps, games, and digital content every month, as per Aditya Swamy, director, Play Partnerships stated in a blogpost. For Swamy, there are more than two million developers who work with us to build their businesses and reach people across the globe. “India has transformed into an app-first country in the past decade, consistently emerging as one of the top downloaders for apps and games across the world. We are seeing apps empower communities daily, drive inclusion, create jobs, enable global opportunities, and contribute to economic growth. India has crossed a major milestone of 100 unicorns, and it’s phenomenal to see a significant portion of these as businesses powered by apps,” he added.

As per the blogpost, in the past two years apps across categories such as education, payments, health, entertainment, and gaming have witnessed stupendous growth. For instance, HealthifyMe has emerged as a popular health app helping many across the country with their fitness needs. Similarly, Pratilipi has been enabling high-quality Indian language storytelling, while Doubtnut is making education more accessible as a multilingual learning app.

Google Play claims to provide content in vernacular languages to build for communities, local developers are driving meaningful impact in the lives of many and also building successful businesses. Indian apps and games saw a 200% increase in active monthly users and an 80% increase in consumers spends in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play. Furthermore, local developers are also finding global audiences with Indian apps and games seeing a 150% increase in time spent by users outside India in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play.

“As we complete a decade, we’re reaffirming our commitment to India’s thriving app and developer ecosystem. We are confident that local developers’ innovations – along with our continued commitment to helping build the local app ecosystem – will help India turn a new page in its journey to becoming a powerful digital economy,” the blogpost stated.

The company claims to remain committed to building a local and helpful Play for India. It aims to bring the best of global experience and innovation to India, while staying focussed on solving local opportunities and challenges. For this, it plans to invest in initiatives that enable a diverse range of developers to build helpful apps and successful businesses on Play. “We recently announced the Google Startup School India to enable 10,000 startups in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and the Google for Startups Accelerator – India Women Founders to specifically help women founders in the country. We are hoping these programs will empower innovators closest to some of India’s most pressing needs and challenges and help many of them turn their creative ideas into helpful and scalable apps,” Swamy highlighted.

Also Read: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocks 8 YouTube channels

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook