IndiaCast appoints Piyush Goyal as chief operating officer

IndiaCast, a multi-platform content asset monetization entity, has appointed Piyush Goyal as chief operating officer (COO).

As per the company, in his new role, he will closely work with the operating heads of TV News, Entertainment and Sports businesses of the Network18 Group. He will report into Network18’s managing director Rahul Joshi.

Commenting on his new role, Piyush Goyal added, “I look forward to spearheading Indiacast. With the ever changing landscape in the media industry, there could not have been a better time to be part of this vibrant and fastest-growing media conglomerate.”

In a career spanning over 20 years, Goyal has worked in companies like Star TV, Network18, NDTV and DEN Networks. In his last stint, Goyal was EVP and head – Key accounts at Star India, where he handled major MSO and DTH players. He is a B Tech and MBA graduate and has completed senior leadership programmes from Harvard and INSEAD.

Jointly owned by TV18 and Viacom18, IndiaCast brings Indian content to viewers across the globe. The company’s mandate includes Domestic Distribution, Placement Services, International Channel Distribution & Advertising Sales, New Media (digital) Distribution and Content Syndication for all the group company (TV18, Viacom18, A+E Networks|TV18) channels and content.

