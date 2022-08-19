India Today Group forays into original content space with India Today Originals

India Today Group has forayed into original content space with the launch of its newest venture- ‘India Today Originals’. The vertical launches off with the trailer release of its first production Indian Predator- Diary of a Serial Killer to stream on Netflix on September 7, 2022. As per the company, India Today Originals a content hub producing original series and features in the non-fiction space for streaming and audio platforms.

Chandni Ahlawat Dabas, business head originals and special projects will lead the vertical, harnessing her varied experience of over two decades in ad filmmaking, documentary production, feature film production, fiction TV and news TV to make business and creative decisions for elevated and original content for the new SBU

This year India Today Originals plans to release a documentary series, Indian Predator- Diary of a serial Killer streaming on Netflix and Dancing on the Grave on Amazon Prime Video.

The aim is to tell the best stories of India day in day out at breaking news speed, so why not produce the best stories in a more expansive format with more details for streaming as well, Kalli Purie, vice chairperson, India Today Group, said. “When I watch good documentary content on streaming platforms, it is clear to me that this was a very logical step for us. The advantages of having India Today Originals as a production partner is you get a unique combination- story tellers from the ground who have seen the story unfold first hand coupled with those who know how to tell a long form story in a grand and dramatic format,” she added.

With the group’s content pool sourced through decades of reporting experience, India today already stands at an advantageous position to dive into original content space. Therefore, this vertical is the next organic step in the growth and expansion of the media group which is valued and renowned for its story telling expertise across all formats – print, broadcast, radio and digital.

As consumption habits of Indian viewers rapidly move to digital content and the streaming universe expands with new national and international platforms, the group’s foray into video and audio production for digital platforms highlights how it is not just cognizant of the evolving media and entertainment landscape globally but also exploring avenues to share its vast and rich legacy in reporting stories across India.

