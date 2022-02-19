India to host IOC Session 2023 in Mumbai

The session, to be held in the summer of 2023, will be hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai

India has won the right to host the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai in 2023. 75 members of IOC voted in favour of Mumbai’s candidature to host the IOC session in 2023. India will be hosting the IOC meeting after 40 years, for the first time since 1983. According to IOC member Nita Ambani, this win will be a significant development for India’s Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport.



“Sport has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions around the world. We are one of the youngest countries in the world today and I’m excited for the youth of India to embrace and experience first-hand the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to strengthen this partnership further and host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come,” Ambani added.



The session, to be held in the summer of 2023, will be hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members. It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, the election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of Olympics.



“India is on an exciting journey and we want the Olympic Movement to play a central part in building a brighter future for our next generation. Delivering a truly memorable IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023, with a strong emphasis on youth potential, sustainability, and innovation, will be one of the first steps to showcase India’s new sporting capacity,” Narinder Batra, president, IOA, said.

