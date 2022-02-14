India looks to ban Garena Free Fire and 53 other Chinese apps

PUBG, TikTok, Shein, among others, are some of the names that have been banned in the country previously

The Government of India has recommended a ban on 54 Chinese mobile applications, including the Singapore-based Garena Free Fire, citing that these applications pose a threat to India’s security. The list also includes names such as Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera, Music Plus – MP3 Player, Video Player Media All Format, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade, Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Wink: Connect Now, FunChat Meet People Around You, among others.

Interestingly, the government had banned 59 apps with links to China on June 29, 2020 to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace, including names such as TikTok, Shareit, Clash of Kings, Likee, UC Browser and Shein. These apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act after the government found them “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” The main concern was the collection of user data and the unauthorised sending of this data to locations outside of India.

Meanwhile, the popular gaming app PUBG along with 117 other apps were banned in September 2020. Post this, a list of 43 banned apps came out in November 2020.

