India leads the world in remarketing adoption: Report

Remarketing adoption in the Indian market has been higher (with over a 50% uplift) than in the rest of the world and approximately 70% higher than the APAC markets as a whole, according to AppsFlyer’s festive season guide 2022. As remarketing is proving to be highly effective in retaining users, the report suggests that app marketers should look at optimising their remarketing campaigns to make the most of this festive season.

With over 93% of shoppers likely to try a new brand through the festive season (October-December), marketers have an opportunity to plan their campaigns to enable brand discovery and consideration. The report indicates that 50% more apps are remarketing in the first half of this year, compared with the same period last year, while there is a 105% higher share of paying users (SPUs) for finance apps running remarketing. It further states that there has been an 82% growth in remarketing conversions for Android and two and half times higher 30-day retention for entertainment apps running retargeting campaigns for Android.

But what is remarketing. Unlike retargeting campaigns that typically focus on online paid ads and display ads placed by third parties like Facebook and Google, remarketing uses email marketing to reach current and past customers. The aim is to make additional sales or upsell to that target that has made at least one purchase already.

The AppsFlyer report also notes that the food and drink category registered an 18% increase in non-organic installs, with the highest activity observed in the weeks prior to the onset of the festivities. Shopping and entertainment apps also saw the heaviest session volume during this time and the total sessions dipped during and after the festive season. As players in different app categories surge, it is important for marketers to consider strategies that engage and retain users. This year’s restriction-free holiday season is projected to see increased consumer spending as a result of the festive shopping shift to online platforms from last year, the report adds.

Aditya Maheshwari, director of customer success, AppsFlyer INSEA/ANZ, says that the platform is also seeing more and more Indians from tier-II and III cities looking to purchase online during the festive season. He adds, “Taking a cue from last year’s trends, marketers should start early this season to drive the discovery of products and offers through social media among the excited pool of customers.” He suggests app marketers give owned data greater precedence to retain old and existing customers and urges them to also explore various first-party data avenues like owned media, WhatsApp marketing, shoppable live streaming, etc., to have personalised conversations with consumers at scale.

