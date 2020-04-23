India Gate Foods celebrates gender neutral homemakers through #MenAtWork campaign

The campaign has been curated entirely from home videos

In order to highlight gender neutrality, m/SIX Content+ in partnership with Blush have collaborated with India Gate Foods on the campaign #MenAtWork that celebrates and honors men who are supporting their partners in doing the household chores during the lockdown.

With India witnessing an extended lockdown, families across the country are spending more time together indulging in activities they have never done before. “Caring for each-other, family bonding and rising up to the situation are some of the core brand values of India Gate Foods, which made this association a seamless brand fit to showcase the positive shift of traditional gender roles with everyone in the household a homemaker in the current scenario,” Ayush Gupta, business head, KRBL, said.

Moreover, the lockdown has seen fathers, husbands, brothers and sons actively participating in the domestic chores and helping out in the home. They have also become appreciative of those who do this day in, day out whether it is a ‘homemaker’, stay at home mom or husband, it is a full time job to take care of the house and the family and there has never been a better moment to appreciate this valuable job.

The campaign has been curated entirely from home videos and aims to spread the message that this new normal of men being a part of household chores should continue to exist even after the world is free of the pandemic. “The initiative strongly ties back to the brand ethos and also seamlessly allows the product to be a part of the story,” Saket Sinha, head-India, m/SIX stated.

