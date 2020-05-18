India Gate Basmati Rice celebrates old habits with it’s latest campaign

#FilmFromHome video ad is live across the brand’s social media handles

Rice brand India Gate Basmati Rice celebrates the traditional values and culture of India through its latest campaign ‘India Ki Puraani Aadat’. Conceived by Lowe Lintas Delhi, the ‘India Ki Puraani Aadat’ campaign is a digital campaign which has been shot from home. #FilmFromHome video ad is live across the brand’s social media handles. ”India Gate has been a part of Indian households since many years. Our baseline, ‘India ki Puraani Aadat’ says that beautifully. This is a unique angle on lockdown which belongs to the brand. The film is an ode to old habits from another old habit of India,” Ayush Gupta, business head, KRBL, said.

According to Janmenjoy Mohanty, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, India Gate is a brand that has always stood for all that is good about India. As families spend time indoors during the lockdown, they are rediscovering things they once used to do together, old habits they had always loved.

For Sindhu Sharma, executive creative director, Lowe Lintas, the film pays homage to all the old habits that are now helping us through these tough times. “What happens when family, friends, colleagues are all stuck at home. The idea of the film evolved from there. What happens when writers, directors, actors are stuck at home. The execution of the film evolved from there. And honestly, figuring out the former was way easier than the latter,” she added.

