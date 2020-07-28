India Gaming Summit: YouTube’s Satya Raghavan on the increasing consumption of gaming content on the platform

From Amazon , OnePlus, to Mountain Dew, a number of brands have stepped forward and collaborated with gaming influencers

The increase in consumption of gaming content online over the last few years has led to several brands supporting the growing content creators community on YouTube. From Amazon, OnePlus, to Mountain Dew, a number of brands have stepped forward and collaborated with gaming influencers in the past. “Across the world, more than 200 million consumers consume gaming content on a daily basis. We generate more than 50 billion hours of gaming watchtime in an entire year,” Satya Raghavan, director, YouTube Content Partnerships, India, said. He was speaking at the India Gaming Summit, 2020 in conversation with Naman Mathur, owner, YouTube channel MortaL.

According to Mathur, brands across sectors from electronics to even beauty are now exploring partnering with content creators on YouTube. “These brand integrations are further paving the way for others to view this behaviour and harness the power of content creators to reach out to the vast gaming community,” he added. Meanwhile, Raghavan pointed out that at the end of last year, 24 gaming channels had more than a million subscribers in India. There has been a 75% growth in such channels year-on-year. “The primary way in which these channels create content is through live streaming which has seen a 10x growth over the last three years on Youtube. This is happening in all languages,” he noted.

While live streams, tips and tricks, as well as content related to improving the gaming skills have witnessed a sharp rise, esports, too, is growing by leaps and bounds in India, observed Raghavan. From tournaments like the All India Open Esports League, Interschool technology event organised by Exun Clan, to Electronic Sport League, and PUBG Mobile India series, India has turned into one of the top spots for game organisers. Moreover, a number of games are also happening in areas which demand mastery, for instance Skribbl.io, Chess grandmaster among others.

However, even as the gaming community has been witnessing a rise, more games and publishers would need to come forward and invest in the country to further allow more creators to play games in different formats, claimed Mathur. “Right now it’s more like a PUBG mobile community converted into a gaming community,” he observed.

According to the FICCI Report 2020, the online gaming industry is expected to reach Rs 187 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 43%. This growth is being driven by access to the best kind of devices, affordable data costs, new users across the country with women consumers coming out in larger numbers, as well as the digital payment revolution.

