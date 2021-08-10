India Gaming Summit 2021 – Writing the Playbook for the Gaming Industries

The gaming industry in India has undergone a massive evolution because of the mobile revolution.

The second edition of the India Gaming Summit, organised by FinancialExpress.com – the business news site from the stable of Indian Express Online Media is a three day virtual event between 11 – 13, August 2021, to bring together stakeholders in the online gaming sector to discuss topics such as the concepts of content, monetisation, regulations, gamers, advertising, ad fraud in gaming, among others.

The gaming industry in India has undergone a massive evolution because of the mobile revolution. Investments from big players such as Alibaba, Tencent, Nazara and Youzu have led to a rapid growth of gaming. The Indian gaming industry which was valued at Rs 6,200 crore in 2019 is estimated to go up to over Rs 25,000 crore by 2024, reveals data from analysts firm Statista. Mobile gaming as a market in India is estimated to reach about $405 million by 2022.

Further, the online casual gaming segment is poised to see the greatest growth with revenues growing 182% from Rs 60 billion ($808 million) this year to Rs 169 billion ($2.28 billion) in 2025, according to a report by KPMG. Meanwhile, Mobile gaming as a market in India is estimated to reach about $405 million by 2022. The number of mobile-phone gamers was anticipated to be around $628 million by 2020 according to the forecast by Statista.

Though India is predominantly a mobile gaming country, computer and console gaming has played a huge part in shaping up the gaming industry across the country in the last two decades. The market value of computer gaming was estimated to be around $96 million in 2019, while that of console gaming was around $240 million during the same time period. Within the computer gaming industry, Electronic Arts had a market share of about 23.8% in 2016.

The #IGS2021 virtual conference will consist of a series of sessions including keynote speech, fire-side chat, panel discussions, among others. Each session will include some of the most well-known gaming companies, platform owners, and publishers, as well as brand owners and gamers or influencers. The event will be attended by popular brands, gamers, game developers from India and around the world.

