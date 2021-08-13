India Gaming Summit 2021 Day 3 LIVE: The best case scenario would be self regulation within the industry, says Niharika Karanjawala

The second edition of the India Gaming Summit, organised by financialexpress.com – the business news site from the stable of Indian Express Online Media is a three day virtual event between 11-13 August, designed to bring together stakeholders in the online gaming sector to discuss topics such as the concepts of content, monetisation, regulations, gamers, advertising, ad fraud in gaming, among others.
The event, which kicked off on Wednesday, saw industry stakeholders discuss and deliberate on the theme ‘Online Gaming- Reaching a Peak.’ On day one, it saw names from Justice BN Srikrishna, chairman, Personal Data Protection Bill (PDP) Committee, Sai Srinivas Kiran G, co-founder and CEO, Mobile Premier League (MPL), to Yugina Yun, manager, education partnerships, Gen.G Esports, Roland Landers, CEO, AIGF, discuss the evolution of the gaming industry in India and the way forward in terms of regulations.
On the second day, the India Gaming Summit 2021 had talks over ‘The Game of Monetisation’ and names such as Anandamoy Roychowdhary, principal, Sequoia Capital; Sharan Tulsiani, business development manager games, Google Play (India, Aus and NZ); Anurag Khurana, founder and CEO, NewGen Gaming; Umesh Krishna K, director marketing, Swiggy, among others, were present at the event.
The third day will see more on ‘Creating the right standard and regulation’ and will see speakers from Avishkar Singhvi, advocate, Supreme Court; Dibyojyoti Mainak, SVP – Legal and Policy, MPL; to Khalid Wani, director- India, SE Asia, Middle East, Africa, Western Digital India; Yan Garin, country head and director, Ecole Intuit Lab, among others.
“All esports are games of skills but all games of skills may not be esports. Esports would include an online version of prominent offline sports. It can also have those games which do not have a physical counterpart as well,” Dibyojyoti Mainak, SVP - Legal and Policy, MPL, said.
“It's very important that the industry aligns itself on real money gaming. The Centre could come out with standards of safety for the industry,” Suhaan Mukerji, Partner, PLR Chamber, said.
“The Central government needs to empower a technical committee to define standards on skills and chance based games. Without that, there will always be a tussle between the Centre and the State,” Aparajita Srivastava, Partner, IKGAI LAW, said.
“There is a need to give full protection to game of skills. The guidelines on gaming must be prescribed by the Central government and the implementation must be left to the State Governments,” Avishkar Singhvi, Advocate, Supreme Court, said.
“The circumstances are so different across various states. The best case scenario would be self regulation within the industry,” Niharika Karanjawala, Advocate, Karanjawala & Co, said.
“It is very important to have an objective mathematical criteria that every game needs to meet. It can't be left for the subjective interpretation of every State government,” Aparajita Srivastava, Partner, IKGAI LAW, said.
“Many times we see gambling and gaming being used interchangeably. What we need is light touch regulation in the industry,” Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Policy Officer, Zupee, said.