India Gaming Summit 2021 Day 2 LIVE: Large scale monetisation of gaming is becoming a reality in India, says Krafton’s Anuj Tandon

The gaming industry in India has undergone a massive evolution because of the mobile revolution.

The second edition of the India Gaming Summit, organised by financialexpress.com – the business news site from the stable of Indian Express Online Media is a three day virtual event between 11-13 August, designed to bring together stakeholders in the online gaming sector to discuss topics such as the concepts of content, monetisation, regulations, gamers, advertising, ad fraud in gaming, among others.

The event, which kicked off on Wednesday, saw industry stakeholders discuss and deliberate on the theme ‘Online Gaming- Reaching a Peak.’ It saw names from Justice BN Srikrishna, chairman, Personal Data Protection Bill (PDP) Committee, Sai Srinivas Kiran G, co-founder and CEO, Mobile Premier League (MPL), to Yugina Yun, manager, education partnerships, Gen.G Esports, Roland Landers, CEO, AIGF, discuss the evolution of the gaming industry in India and the way forward in terms of regulations.

“In India, there are disparities between laws of different states. It would be better if there is an independent regulatory body to look over the gaming industry,” Justice BN Srikrishna, chairman, Personal Data Protection Bill (PDP) Committee, said.

On the second day, the India Gaming Summit 2021 will see more on ‘The Game of Monetisation’ and names such as Anandamoy Roychowdhary, principal, Sequoia Capital; Sharan Tulsiani, business development manager games, Google Play (India, Aus and NZ); Anurag Khurana, founder and CEO, NewGen Gaming; Umesh Krishna K, director marketing, Swiggy, among others, will be present at the event.

