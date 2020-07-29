India Gaming Summit 2020: Is India’s gaming infrastructure at par with the world’s

As per industry estimates, there are about one billion PC gamers across the world, out of which, more than 50% are less than 30 years of age.

With the unprecedented rise of online gamers, Indian online gaming industry is fast becoming an exciting industry with tremendous potential for every stakeholder. However, the question arises whether the industry has an infrastructure in place that enables it to be at par with the rest of the world. According to Jaganathan Chelliah, director marketing, Western Digital India, the majority of personal computers (PC) available in India are unable to give good gaming experience as they are hard disk based.

“As more and more players migrate from mobile gaming to PC they are finding out that the PC is not giving them the immersive gaming experience they are looking for. From delay in PC boot time to level upgradation, gamers are facing subpar experience on PC today. This is primarily because the data transfer rate in the hard disk is in megabytes per second (MBPS) while the CPU, GPU and the RAM expects the data to be transferred in gigabytes per second (GBPS),” Chelliah added while speaking at the inaugural session of India Gaming Summit held virtually. The session was moderated by Mohit Hira, independent brand and marketing strategy consultant

As per industry estimates, there are about one billion PC gamers across the world, out of which, more than 50% are less than 30 years of age. Considering the potential reach and insatiable appetite of PC gamers, the numbers amounts to a substantially huge install base. Covid has helped in accelerating the growth in the infrastructure of the online gaming industry, Anand Subramanya, director product marketing, Dell, said. “Work from home, learn from home, and entertainment from home has become a reality in the current situation. The only silver lining is that PC from a gaming point of view is now defining the gaming segment. At this point, the overall growth of gaming is significantly higher than the overall growth of the PC market, which the current situation has helped accelerate,” he stated.

While still a nascent industry in India, esports witnessed a major boost on the back of pandemic which resulted in the halt of all live sports.

For Pawan Awasthi, head consumer marketing – India, Nvidia, esports has emerged as the biggest driver in PC gaming. “Esports has continued to grow in popularity with almost 400-450 million people either playing the game or watching it. The growth in viewership of esports creates a positive virtual environment, thereby increasing the price pool which in return continues to attract the world’s best talents. Hence, esports are not just for the hard-core gamers anymore, as it’s now rising in popularity and attracting more casual gamers,” Awasthi opined.

