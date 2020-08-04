India Gaming Summit 2020: How personalised experiences will further drive the growth of gaming industry

Companies today are not just involving gamers post the launch of a game but also throughout the development process

With the number of online gamers continuing to be on a rise further led by the coronavirus induced lockdown in the country, game developers are looking at crafting personalised experiences to increase their fanbase. “Unlike in other sources of entertainment, gaming allows you to craft your own story,” Kashyap Reddy, CEO and co-founder, Hitwicket said. He was speaking at the inaugural edition of India Gaming Summit, 2020. The session was moderated by Sreedhar Prasad, former partner – KPMG and internet business expert.

According to industry experts, gamers today are not just looking at playing games online but also in telling their stories. “People want to see themselves and carve out their journeys across the game,” Rahul Nagar, AVP, Paytm First Games said. Social interaction is yet another factor which is leading the way for a new set of gamers as they look to build a community online driven by common interests, content sharing as well as for daily interactions. Infact, according to a report by Google, 86% of consumers are playing games to connect with friends and family.

Interestingly, companies today are not just involving gamers post the launch of a game but also throughout the development process in order to lead the segment forward, Chirag Chopra, lead game designer and founder, Lucid Labs said. “Developers are engaging gamers with making some critical decisions and that allows us into making a group of loyal gamers who feel invested in the game,” he elaborated. This is further enabling companies to understand consumers requirements and build on to them.

An important aspect that gaming companies believe will continue driving the sector forward is the interactivity of the gaming community with pro players. This, according to experts, is unique to gaming and provides rewards to both users in terms of learning new skills as well as players in terms of earning. “The higher the engagement of fans, the higher the opportunity as a gamer for you to earn,” Yash Pariani, director, India Gaming League said. For Piyush Kumar, founder and CEO, Rooter, the next wave of growth in the sector is set to come from the regional markets. “The only way to break into a vernacular market is through voice and video,” he noted.

