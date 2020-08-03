India Gaming Summit 2020: How female gamers are slowly storming the male-dominated online gaming space

As per a survey, 18% of all gamers in India are women

When it comes to playing games online, we are quick to believe that it’s a man’s world. No at all. Nearly 18% of all gamers in India are women, according to ‘Think With Google APAC – Play like a Girl Report, 2020’. Moreover, the number of women is increasing at a faster rate than male gamers. For instance, Sonneeta Thapa is a female gamer who has two million subscribers on Youtube. For Thapa, anyone can succeed in gaming if they have the passion for it. “Online gaming platforms are for all – men and women — your success depends on your passion not your gender,” she said at the inaugural edition of India Gaming Summit, held virtually. The session was moderated by Raj Nayak, founder and MD, House of Cheer.

For Keerti Singh, co-founder and VP-growth, Hitwicket Games, unlike popular belief, online gaming is just like any other field, so a woman’s presence should be a normality not a shocker. “I would like to have an ecosystem where women are taking charge in the online sports industry as developers, as gamer artists, working closely with the product and the data,” she added.

Gaming industry in India started to bloom about a couple of years ago in India. Though initially being a male space, the online gaming arena is now witnessing a sudden influx of women gamers coming on to the platform and the ecosystem, in return, is acknowledging them, Satya Raghavan, director, YouTube Content Partnerships, India, stated. “The gaming ecosystem has a bright path ahead, so women gamers who are looking at online gaming as a career option stand a lot to gain,” he opined.

As per Shruti Sarraf, co-founder, BlackLight Studio Works, the gaming industry is booming at this time and anyone wants to be a part of it, this is the right time. “People should not shy away from gaming and consider this as a lucrative career option,” she said adding that Indian gaming developers should focus on creating games which can be taken to international markets.

While five years ago, it might be unimaginable for anyone to look at online gaming as a career option, now the space opens a bright future in multiple dimensions for women to explore, if only they overlook the hurdles. According to Manasvii, gamer and a streamer, the only problem women face in the only gaming is the slander they have to face for being a woman in the gaming arena, however, if gamers can ignore that, the space offers a bright future for everyone. “I believe that the best way to stand up to slander is to simply prove your worth. Women gamers should not let anything ruffle them and simply focus on being their best,” she added.

