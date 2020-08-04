India Gaming Summit 2020: How Dream11 plans to build the esports ecosystem from the bottom’s up

FanCode, Jain claims, offers personlised sports content to fulfill every sports viewer’s appetite.

Since its launch in 2008, Dream11 has posted a growth on the back of its official partnership with Indian Premier League (IPL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), among other sports leagues. In the last five years the platform has witnessed a rise in users from three lakh users to 8.2 crore , and capitalising on this, Dream11 plans to invest in the esports ecosystem over next two years. “From coaching to sports analytics, we are going to invest heavily in grassroot sports development for the next two years. Our aim is to help build the esports ecosystem by providing capital to these initiatives and knowledge in digital to help them expand aggressively. Through this, we’ll build the ecosystem from bottom’s up,” Harsh Jain, co-founder, Dream11, said in a fireside chat with Vinit Karnik, business head, ESP Global at the inaugural edition of India Gaming Summit held virtually.

Talking about Dream11’s streaming platform FanCode, Jain highlighted that nearly 95% of the nation’s viewership goes towards cricket (mainly IPL and BCCI held matches), this has created a huge gap in the broadcast for the other sports viewers. FanCode, Jain claims, offers personalised sports content to fulfill every sports viewer’s appetite. “We launched FanCode as an incubation to solve streaming for both content and commerce. Fancode is an aggregator platform that would welcome any other person to reach content to our 8.2 crore users in a personalised way. We are trying to solve different sports fans problems in India hence, where Dream11 solves fan engagement via fantasy sports, FanCode solves personalised content and commerce problems for fans,” he added.

Harsh Jain also touched upon how the platform has witnessed a 5x rise in female audiences and female gamers, propelling FanCode to include women sports content. “It’s interesting how the number of women playing on our platform is growing at a faster pace than the number of men playing on our platform. Capitalising on this, we have started covering a lot more women sports content which has subsequently worked in our benefit as we have seen a massive uptake in our viewership,” he stated.

