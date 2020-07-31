India Gaming Summit 2020: How brand associations can fuel the growth of esports ecosystem in India

Players opine that it is also important to have a consistent performance, following which brands approach them for sponsorships or vice versa

The esports industry which has posted a rise not only in the number of leagues that are being played but also number of players, has now moved to a new level. Both brands and players are on the lookout for associations to further drive their journey in the online gaming industry. Players are not just relying on the tournament prize money but are also being sponsored by several brands such as Dell – Alienware, Red Bull, Intel, Nvidia among others. “Brands enable players to focus more as there is a rewarding factor attached for players,” Vedang Chavan, PUBG Mobile Head Coach, BlitzkriegXP said. Chavan was speaking at the inaugural edition of the India Gaming Summit, 2020. The session was moderated by Anushree Bhattacharyya, editor-brand and marketing, financialexpress.com.

When it comes to brand associations, players opine that it is also important to have a consistent performance, following which brands approach them for sponsorships or vice versa. “Consistency is key, similar to other sports. The best way to go about it initially is to make a team, and start competing in tournaments,” Ankit Panth aka V3nom, professional gamer, part of Team Brutality said. He also cited an example of programmes such as Dell Futurist’s Alienware Level Up Challenge, stating that platforms such as these act as a stepping stone for players to level up their journey. “It also allows players to stay updated with the best in technology,” he added further.

What’s also interesting to note in case of brands willing to associate with coaches or shoutcasters in the esports gaming sector, is that the companies are on the lookout for experience, Kiran Noojibail, director, Esports and Broadcasting, LXG said. “The more the number of events you have done, the higher are the chances that you are going to get more work,” he added. Moreover, previous brand associations and work is also weighed in when choosing a player hence it becomes imperative for players not just to stay on top of their games but also assess their relationships carefully.

