India accounts for 50% of total revenue of DViO Digital says Sowmya Iyer

Traditional media such as TV still occupies around 71% of the advertising budget, with digital catching up largely due to low cost and high rewards. Hence, over the years, various independent digital boutique agencies have mushroomed. Digital marketing agency DViO Digital is one such agency. “India accounts for 50% of our total revenue and the other 50% comes from UAE and Southeast Asia,” Sowmya Iyer, founder DViO Digital, told Brandwagon Online.

As part of its strategy to create return-on-investment (RoI) driven strategies for brands, the company has claimed that it relies on Google platforms and Meta surfaces for frequency buildup for brand building, she added. As per the firm, platforms such as YouTube and Google are able to gauge audience engagement with the brand, especially when it comes to tier-1 and tier-2 cities. “At least 40% of our clients right now are integrated and the distinction between a digital-first agency and a mainline-first agency is blurred,” she observed.

With the onset of the recession, the digital agency believes that marketers will now look at optimisation of cost and hence realign marketing strategies. “With funding drying up with the incoming recession, companies will measure every dollar spent on marketing. Therefore, the aim will be to create or use channels to drive the bottom line,” she said.

Consistent messaging is one of the key tools to build brands besides the personalisation of content to convert users into consumers of any brand. Brand communication by the company involves three major channels, namely, blind spot hacking, fresh tasking, and gamification. “All of these channels use customer relationship management (CRM), or first-party data, and geo-targeting advertising”, she added.

According to the company, digital advertising and marketing are yet to tap certain areas for brand communications such as voice artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots. “Our sales go up by 20-25% when we introduce WhatsApp chatbot as a channel of communication, and hence we are moving from a public to private interface of conversations,” she explained.

