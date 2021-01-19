India accounted for 14% of the global app installs in 2020: Report

In the first half of 2020, India stood next only to Indonesia in terms of average time spent on mobile with a 37% spike in usage

With the rapid growth of digital adoption in the country, India has emerged as a leading mobile-first consumer economy, InMobi’s Annual Mobile Marketing Handbook 2021, said. According to the report, titled ‘Marketing in the era of Mobile’, India accounted for around 14% of the global app installs in 2020. The growth rate of app downloads in India at 28% y-o-y was four times higher than the global average. In the first half of 2020, India stood next only to Indonesia in terms of average time spent on mobile with a 37% spike in usage.

As per the report, 2020 saw the addition of 321 million new internet users worldwide and a 25% spike in app downloads in H12020 as compared to H22019. Global spending in app stores amounted to over $143 billion in the year 2020. Catapulted by the pandemic, consumers across the globe spent on an average 4.2 hours per day just in the month of April 2020 while overall around 1.6 trillion hours were spent on mobile in H12020.

“Undeniably, 2020 has been a cataclysmic year for individuals, organisations and marketers across the globe,” Vasuta Agarwal, managing director, Asia Pacific, InMobi, said. “Several brands have pivoted admirably to meet their consumers’ demand. Whether it is embracing m-commerce, building click to mortar capabilities, or creating custom mobile experiences, brands have prioritised consumer needs above all. The clear demand for mobile-first services from consumers has laid the foundation for India’s app economy. Depending on headwinds, 2021 promises to be a positive year for the Indian mobile marketing sector – marching steadily towards the next decade of advertising and marketing innovation,” she added.

Meanwhile, several new categories of apps such as health and fitness, gaming, entertainment, long-form and short-form video content, hyperlocal delivery, and learning and education gained prominence. “Users are consuming content across a wide variety of genres accounting for an average of 40 viewing minutes per day. Interestingly the engagement peaks during the conventional primetime of television,” the report added. From January to April 2020, the time spent by Indians on entertainment apps grew by over 22%, resulting in a growth of around 47% in OTT subscription and over 26% growth in revenue, the report stated.

Interestingly, from the first wave of lockdown between March to mid-April, digital payment apps saw a surge of over 42% in usage as compared to the pre-lockdown period. Moreover, the mobile gaming industry has seen a massive surge in 2020, as online games emerge as the new entertainment medium among Indians. India is now home to one out of 10 of the world’s gamers and is poised to become one of the top mobile gaming markets in the APAC region.

The pandemic has resulted in marketers having to pivot their plans to be more digitally focused. 69% marketers have increased their spend in digital channels in 2020 with 87% of them planning to increase their investments in in-app advertising by up to 40%. “Covid-19 has caused a major shift in the way consumers think, feel, and act. With market disruption dramatically shifting long-conditioned behavior in just a matter of weeks, digital has become the first prerogative in the way consumers choose to interact with the world. Marketers today are re-evaluating their priorities and strategies to not only survive but thrive in a post-Covid world,” Jayesh Ullattil, vice president and general manager for India at InMobi added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook