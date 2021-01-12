  • MORE MARKET STATS

Independent agency ^atom network becomes a part of ‘by The Network’

January 12, 2021 5:07 PM

^atom network has joined the global network as the exclusive partner representing India and South Asia

Independent agency ^atom network is now a part of ‘by The Network,’ a global creative network of independent agencies. ^atom network has joined the global network as the exclusive partner representing India and South Asia.

by The Network offers direct access to a new breed of agencies and curated creative talent to clients worldwide without a typical network’s layers and complexities. It was founded by the creative leader Per Pedersen, and has 17 agency partners covering over 20 markets. “This induction helps us access the best of creative minds across the world, bring in modern data and tech solutions to India, and most importantly, leverage our creative prowess for international brands worldwide,” Abhik Santara, director and chief executive officer, ^atom, said on being associated with the global agency network.

“We are building a different kind of global network owned by future facing independent creative agencies and ^atom fits in perfectly with an exceptionally high level of work and a non-traditional approach to creativity and business,” Per Pedersen, founder and creative, by The Network added.

For Yash Kulshrestha and Ananda Sen, national creative heads, ^atom, it is a landmark moment for ^atom. “In just nine months, we are part of this massive global network of a new kind. Clients now have an option to not go through the rigmarole of archaic global networks and produce work more efficiently.”

“New times demand new solutions. ^atom team is full of ideas that are digitally native and truly integrated. This global association is very exciting news and will be a fresh wind beneath their wings,” Chanchal Sanyal, founder and MD, QED Communications, the lead investor in ^atom, said.

