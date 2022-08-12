Independence Day 2022: Rage Coffee rolls out a digital campaign ‘India Drinks Rage Coffee’

FMCG company Rage Coffee has announced the launch of its new digital campaign ‘India Drinks Rage Coffee’. The campaign aims to capture the raw spirit of the “Rager” community through Instagram reels and videos. The videos would be shown on Rage Coffee’s official Instagram page, starting from August 13th, 2022, to August 16th, 2022. Rage Coffee’s offline retail outlets across multiple states of India will also be highlighted as a part of the campaign.

Rage Coffee is a consumer-backed brand, Bharat Sethi, founder, and CEO, Rage Coffee, said. “Our digital campaign, “India Drinks Rage Coffee,” shows how Rage Coffee has brought India together by bringing us all together through our love for coffee,” he added.

As per the company, the campaign embodies the true power of India’s common man, exhibiting the virtues of unity in diversity. The digital campaign aims to relate to all Indians since it features many faces from different parts of India unified by their passion for coffee. This campaign will feature ‘Ragers’ from several states, including J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Kerala, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Nagaland.

Rage Coffee claims to always be associated with the curation of product range which supersedes the segment in superiority and originality; it has always been ahead of the conventional curve. According to the company, its popularity is driven by a strong community of Ragers who swear by the products offered by the company. The brand has scaled up to new territories since its inception in 2018 – expanding the offline network from more than 100 distributors, five CFAs, and 10 super stockists, covering over 3,000 offline touchpoints across India.

Rage Coffee is a digitally native FMCG company that manufactures, markets and distributes innovative coffee products. The company, which is backed by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, started with creating a craft coffee that is instantly consumable, affordable, comes in a variety of flavors and is ready to mix. Rage Coffee products are US FDA, FSSAI, ISO registered and manufactured at a GMP compliant facility.

