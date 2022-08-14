Independence Day 2022: Kiya.ai to celebrate Azadi Kaa Amrit Mahotsav in metaverse on Bharatmeta

Innovative digital solutions providers Kiya.ai has announced that it will be celebrating Azadi Kaa Amrit Mahotsav with Har Ghar Tiranga on its metaverse platform Bharatmeta. As per the company, a virtual experience in Bharatmeta will enable visitors to observe the Tricolour hoisted on a virtual monument and explore the zone while listening to patriotic songs.

Over the last 75 years, India has become a bedrock for innovation in the technology sector, Rajesh Mirjankar, MD and CEO, Kiya.ai, said. “It is our privilege to celebrate this glorious journey by honouring our national flag in the metaverse. Bharatmeta aims to promote India’s values of rich culture, diversity, inclusion and innovation to the younger generation that uses the metaverse in addition to providing secure access for financial services and commerce. Metaverse is a huge opportunity and will change the way we communicate and do business. As we celebrate our 75 years of Independence, metaverse will shape up the vision of fostering the digital economy,” he added.

In June 2022, Kiya.ai launched Kiyaverse, a metaverse platform. Kiyaverse claims to pioneer use cases of merging real-world banking with metaverse banking through an avatar (virtual humanoid) based interactions. Kiyaverse allows banks to extend their own metaverse for clients, partners, and employees, to address complex use cases through services that will include relationship manager and peer avatars and robo-advisors. Kiyaverse provides cross-functional multi-experience using personalised avatars across real world, mixed reality and virtual reality environments.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Kiya.ai aims to help businesses transform through its range of advanced digital solutions and new-age technologies such as metaverse, multi-experience and omnichannel banking, artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and data analytics. Kiya.ai has 12 global offices and serves over 500 enterprises in 56 countries across South-East Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Also Read: Is streamvertising the future of advertising

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook