Independence Day 2022: ITC launches corporate film to celebrate the contributions of India’s freedom fighters

ITC Limited has launched a series of integrated multidimensional initiatives to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of the country’s independence. ITC has also contributed to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign through a corporate film, which salutes and celebrates the glorious contributions of India’s freedom fighters.

The film conceptualised by Ogilvy features children who have portrayed famous freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Lala Lajpat Rai, Ashfaqulla Khan, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and Subhas Chandra Bose, exhibiting the joy and pride of hoisting the national flag. The film also reminds every Indian to bring home the beloved Tiranga and remember the countless heroes who fought for India’s Independence.

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations, the company’s employees and its larger eco-system such as farmers, vendors, partners, communities, and self-help groups will be taking up large-scale programs across ITC’s offices, factories, hotels, FMCG outlets, distribution network, paperboards and paper mills, and agribusiness catchments across the country.

Apart from hoisting of the national flag across locations, ITC will be undertaking community and farmer engagements such as bullock cart rallies, tractor rallies, and organising employee activities, cultural programs, and digital campaigns. Further, several buildings of the company will be illuminated with tricolor lightings. ITC’s Hotels will also offer Independence Day special menus with tricolor servings.

Over the years, the company claims to have made valuable contributions towards the nation through landmark achievements in the area of sustainability. The company claims to have created over six million sustainable livelihoods. Nearly 42% of the total energy consumed in ITC is from renewable sources, and the company has several green buildings to its credit. “The company also undertakes large scale social initiatives across the country spanning areas such as watershed development, climate smart farming, social forestry, education, skill development, women empowerment, animal husbandry, solid waste management, sanitation, among others,” it said in an official statement.

