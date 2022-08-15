Independence Day 2022: Goyal & Co rolls out a new campaign for Independence Day

Goyal & Co, has come up with a new advertising campaign on the 75th Independence Day. According to the company, the campaign marries the story of Indian Independence with the values embodied by the company and recognises the role of trust and quality in building the legacy for the nation. The campaign has been conceptualised by integrated communication agency, Zero Gravity Communications. This campaign is currently being projected on the walls of the corporate house of Goyal & Co on the S.G Highway, Ahmedabad. The campaign will be live until the evening of August 15, 2022. Thereafter, it will be extended to digital mediums.

“The story of Indian freedom is intrinsically linked to our belief and values system. Our nation’s journey of last 75 year and way ahead will be guided by the core principles that we stand for. This Independence Day we want to loud the message that resonate the same strongly. I am thankful to our creative partners, Zero Gravity Communications and our marketing team to execute this vision in innovative format,” Manan Goyal, director, Goyal & Co said.

The campaign features a minute-long video highlighting the role of trust in our collective strength and the resolve to improve the quality of life that led to establishing iconic landmarks across the country. It reaffirms the legacy of Goyal & Co, a real estate brand which has built landmarks by embodying the values of trust, quality and legacy, the company said in a statement. The campaign ends with paying tribute to heroes who have built our nation.

“We, as a creative agency, have worked on multiple interesting campaigns during this monumental celebration of our Independence. We have tried to create not just strong and distinct brand integrated messaging for Goyal & Co but also tried to amplify its execution. This legacy realtor is known for the quality of work and trust that customers and partners put in them, so along with the message, we want to highlight the pride and ownership by a brand. What better way than use their own reactions “walls” as medium of communication,” Khushboo Solanki Sharma, founder, Zero Gravity Communications, stated.

