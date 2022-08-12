Independence Day 2022: Godrej celebrates 75 years of Independence with a new film #SoundsOfMakingIndia

Godrej Group has rolled out a new film #SoundsOfMakingIndia, the sequel to its Independence Day campaign from 2019. The film #SoundsOfMakingIndia narrates the story of the Godrej Group’s journey of being an integral part of the nation’s progress. According to the company, the film integrates the different businesses of one of India’s most iconic brands and gives consumers an opportunity to listen to the numerous sounds or the heartbeats of progress that truly make India.

“At Godrej, we are extremely proud of being an intrinsic part of our country’s progress and journey over the last 75 years. The film #SoundsofMakingIndia captures the sounds representing our Group as a whole and strings them together into one of our most popular and relevant patriotic songs ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’. It encourages each one of us to believe in this power of progress and contribute to the journey ahead as we celebrate 75 years of Independence,” Tanya Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer, Godrej Group said.

The new film has been conceptualised by Creativeland Asia. For Anu Joseph, co-founder and creative vice chairman, Creativeland Asia, Godrej Group’s history is inextricably linked to India’s journey towards self-reliance and independence. “This film is a celebration of all the things – both big and small, that Godrej has been making for India while helping make India.”

Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India’s Independence and Swadeshi movement, and was founded by Ardeshir Godrej, lawyer-turned-serial entrepreneur. Today, the company claims to enjoy the patronage of 1.1 billion consumers globally across consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agriculture and many other businesses. With revenues of over $ 4.5 billion we are growing fast, and have exciting, ambitious aspirations, the company said. It further claims that about 23 percent of the promoters’ holding in the Godrej Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education.

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Rage Coffee rolls out a digital campaign ‘India Drinks Rage Coffee’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook